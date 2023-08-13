(Video) Yoane Wissa completes first-half Brentford comeback vs. Spurs

Despite falling behind after just 10 minutes, Brentford have successfully managed to complete a first-half comeback.

Cristian Romero headed the Lilywhites into an early first-half lead and fans may have been forgiven for thinking the future without Harry Kane is a bright one.

However, striking level just 15 minutes later, Bryan Mbeumo beat debutant goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from the penalty spot after Son Heung-min was deemed to have fouled Mathias Jensen in the build-up.

Seemingly not happy with just drawing, Thomas Frank’s Bees wasted no time in taking the lead thanks to Yoane Wissa, who netted the game’s third after 36 minutes.

Pictures courtesy of +Foot Direct.