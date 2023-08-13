(Video) Yoane Wissa completes first-half Brentford comeback vs. Spurs

Despite falling behind after just 10 minutes, Brentford have successfully managed to complete a first-half comeback.

Cristian Romero headed the Lilywhites into an early first-half lead and fans may have been forgiven for thinking the future without Harry Kane is a bright one.

However, striking level just 15 minutes later, Bryan Mbeumo beat debutant goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from the penalty spot after Son Heung-min was deemed to have fouled Mathias Jensen in the build-up.

Seemingly not happy with just drawing, Thomas Frank’s Bees wasted no time in taking the lead thanks to Yoane Wissa, who netted the game’s third after 36 minutes.

