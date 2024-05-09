Former Newcastle United and Stoke striker Viv Busby passes away

Viv Busby, a former striker of Fulham, Newcastle United and Luton Town, passed away at the age of 74.

The unfortunate news was confirmed by his former club York City.

The attacker, who was born in High Wycombe, joined Wycombe Wanderers in 1966 and played for the team for four years, scoring fifty goals in ninety appearances.

In 1970, manager Alec Stock signed him and he moved to Kenilworth Road.

Busby joined the first team shortly after, making his debut in the 2-1 victory over Rotherham United in March 1970.

With just three games remaining in the season, Busby’s winning goal against Southport in the 1-0 victory that season all but guaranteed promotion to the former Division Two, cemented his place in Hatters history.

After making 86 appearances for Luton, he scored 16 goals before going on a short loan to Newcastle to play with Malcolm Macdonald, his former Town strike partner.

In 1973, he moved to Fulham, where he played in the FA Cup final in 1975, losing 2-0 to West Ham United at Wembley.

Busby enjoyed a successful period with Norwich City after leaving Craven Cottage in 1976.

He then spent three years at Stoke City before moving to Sheffield United, Blackburn, and York City.

Busby also played for the Tulsa Roughnecks twice in the USA.

Following his playing career, Busby worked as a scout, coach, and manager for a number of teams, including York City and Hartlepool.

He also served as a coach at Everton and his former team, Fulham, and he also had a stint as assistant manager at Sunderland until moving to Spain in 2011.