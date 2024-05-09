Julen Lopetegui wants Champions League hero at West Ham

Incoming West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui is already planning his transfer business ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Spaniard has a lot of work to do in the transfer market as the Hammers need a number of new additions to the squad.

David Moyes is set to leave the club at the end of the season after the club announced his departure.

The Scottish manager ends his tenure at the London Stadium after more than four years at the club.

With the new manager, new players will be heading to the club as Lopetegui aims to stamp his authority.

The former Real Madrid manager is eyeing a current Real Madrid player as a potential signing for West Ham.

According to GiveMeSport, the incoming West Ham boss is interested in a move for Real Madrid attacker Joselu.

The striker’s future is unknown because his Real Madrid loan is about to end and he will soon begin the last 12 months of his Espanyol deal.

The 34-year-old attacker scored two goals for Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich this week.

Los Blancos were on the verge of elimination when Joselu was brought on by manager Carlo Ancelotti and he turned the tie on its head with two quickfire goals.

It is still not known what Real Madrid plan to do with him in the future but his impressive performance this season might persuade them to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

West Ham target has played for Stoke and Newcastle

This may make it difficult for West Ham to sign the former Stoke City striker.

The Hammers are looking for a replacement for Michail Antonio and they have identified the Spaniard as the right fit.

The report has claimed that the striker could become the first signing of the Lopetegui era at West Ham but his Champions League performance might change the course of his future.