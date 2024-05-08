Real Madrid player ratings: Super sub Joselu fires Los Blancos to the Champions League final

It’s a competition that Real Madrid love, and despite being just three minutes away from going out at the semi-final stage, a late Joselu double saw Los Blancos into another Champions League final.

Bayern had silenced the Santiago Bernabeu thanks to Alphonso Davies’ rocket, but a strange set of substitutions by Thomas Tuchel upset the visitors equilibrium and Carlo Ancelotti’s side took full advantage.

Real Madrid player ratings

Lunin (7) – Rarely troubled on the night but a safe pair of hands when called upon. Had no chance with Bayern’s goal.

Carvajal (7) – A veteran of Champions League nights and he used all of his experience in this game.

Rudiger (7) – Solid as a rock at the back, and rarely troubled.

Nacho (7) – A captain’s performance from a player that is coming to the end of his Real Madrid career, and could lift the Champions League trophy as his final act.

Mendy (6) – A little rash in a couple of challenges, but generally up to the challenge of keeping Bayern quiet.

Valverde (7) – Gave his usual energetic performance and his engine is what kept Los Blancos ticking over throughout this tie.

Tchouameni (5) – A game that wasn’t anything to write home about for the 24-year-old Frenchman

Kroos (8) – Always available and as accurate in the pass as always. A vintage performance.

Bellingham (6) – A quiet night for the England international who looked to affect play at every opportunity but was consistently crowded out.

Rodrygo (6) – Another who didn’t have his best night, despite extending Manuel Neuer on more than one occasion.

Vini Jr. (9) – Always a willing runner and consistent threat to the opposition. Had the beating of Joshua Kimmich all night.

Subs:

Modric (6) – Didn’t have to long to impress but showed all of his experience as you would expect.

Camavinga (5) – Left on the bench for this one and didn’t contribute too much when he came on.

Joselu (10) – Was on the spot to take advantage of Manuel Neuer’s mistake late on and then in the right place at the right time again to bag his second goal with his third touch of the night. Reignited a game that was lost at that point.

Eder Militao (4) – Not on for long enough to do very much at all.

Brahim Diaz (5) – was busy enough for the final 10 minutes of the game and gave the Bayern defence something else to think about.