Video: Real Madrid’s players get insane welcome as they head to the Santiago Bernabeu

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid side were treated to a heroes welcome as they arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of their Champions League semi-final second-leg against Bayern Munich.

As the team bus came into view, the thousands of supporters that had lined the street for a glimpse of the players went nuts.

Views from inside and outside of the bus were insane, and it’s clear that the home support will be fervent once the match kicks off.

? ¡EXCLUSIVA! Así se ha visto el ambiente en los aledaños del Santiago Bernabéu desde dentro del autocar del Real Madrid ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/n5rHNTBf8T — MARCA (@marca) May 8, 2024

Pictures from TNT Sports and MARCA