Video: Real Madrid’s players get insane welcome as they head to the Santiago Bernabeu

Bayern Munich
Posted by

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid side were treated to a heroes welcome as they arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of their Champions League semi-final second-leg against Bayern Munich.

As the team bus came into view, the thousands of supporters that had lined the street for a glimpse of the players went nuts.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Every Real Madrid youngster wishes the first-team well ahead of UCL test
Real Madrid vs Bayern confirmed line-ups: Camavinga on the bench for Los Blancos
Video: Rio Ferdinand makes a fool of himself at the Santiago Bernabeu

Views from inside and outside of the bus were insane, and it’s clear that the home support will be fervent once the match kicks off.

Pictures from TNT Sports and MARCA

More Stories Carlo Ancelotti

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.