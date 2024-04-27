“Many possibilities” for Real Madrid ace this summer says Romano

Real Madrid have had a brilliant season so far in 2023/24 and their win over Real Sociedad on Friday night means that they’re just four points away from another Spanish top-flight title.

They head into next week’s Champions League semi-final first-leg against Bayern Munich full of confidence too, and victory over the Bavarians would bring them closer to extending their record of trophy wins in the premier European competition.

One player that hasn’t really had too much of a part to play in their successes in the current campaign is young Arda Guler.

Arda Guler has “many possibilities” to leave Real Madrid

Signed from Turkish giants Fenerbahce and believed to have also been wanted by Barcelona, the 19 year old has only managed 99 minutes for Los Blancos per WhoScored.

Sixty eight of those came on Friday night against Real Sociedad, a match in which he scored the winning goal.

It was, perhaps, a gentle reminder to Carlo Ancelotti that he can play, but it still appears that his immediate future is away from the club.

“On Arda Guler – as many of my Real Madrid friends keep asking me about him… let me verify once again that Guler has been super respectful. He hasn’t asked to leave the club now or last week or 10 days ago. Not true from what I’m hearing,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“Real Madrid did not receive any information from Arda Guler to leave the club or to create an issue internally as he’s been super serious, super professional, the relationship is excellent.

“His goal against Real Sociedad on Friday night showed his quality once again too.

“Now, what’s going to happen is that at the end of the season, there will be a conversation between his agents and Real Madrid to discuss about a potential move in the summer transfer window. There are already many clubs interested in him.

“So there are really many possibilities for a potential loan with many clubs already calling to be informed about his situation including Sevilla and Napoli, but it’s Real Madrid in control and nothing will be decided before the end of the season.”

At such a tender age, it’s clear that Guler has a bright future in the game, and if Los Blancos can’t fit him into their starting XI just yet, a move away for a season could be the best thing for all parties.

It would allow the player himself to be able to hone his skill set rather than being sat on the bench week in and week out, and the associated confidence that would come from a long run in a team is of obvious benefit, ultimately, to Real Madrid.

In a year’s time there’s every chance that Carlo Ancelotti makes way for Xabi Alonso, and the former Real legend has shown with Bayer Leverkusen how much he enjoys working with young players.