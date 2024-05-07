Fabrizio Romano clarifies statement by club president on Man United star’s transfer situation

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has clarified a statement made by Getafe’s president about Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood being a target for Barcelona ahead of the summer.

Greenwood has been on loan from Man Utd to Getafe this season, and his impressive form in La Liga has seemingly not gone unnoticed by top clubs like Barcelona, with Joan Laporta supposedly asking about him, according to Getafe chief Angel Torres.

It seems, however, that Romano is convinced that Greenwood is not a Barca target, as per his note at the end of his post on X below, which also includes the original quote from Torres…

Greenwood certainly could be someone who’d do a job for Barcelona, though at the same time there are probably a number of clubs who would currently steer clear of signing him due to the nature of his departure from Old Trafford.

Greenwood transfer: Will anyone sign the Man United outcast?

Even if Greenwood is a top talent on his day, he’d come with a lot of baggage that most clubs may well feel they could do without, including, of course, United themselves, who suspended him after he was arrested in early 2022.

Mason Greenwood is not a target for Barcelona

Although charges against the 22-year-old have since been dropped, the very serious nature of the allegations perhaps means we’re unlikely to ever see him in a United shirt again, so he’s surely going to be one to watch on the market this summer.

Barcelona, however, don’t seem to be in the running for the former England international’s signature, even if Laporta has supposedly shown some informal interest in the recent past.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal midfield target is keen to play in the Premier League
Chelsea keen on €20m-rated attacker with 30 goal contributions this season
Man City star Bernardo Silva takes transfer decision amid exit rumours

Barca could do with making some changes to their attack this summer, and it will be interesting to see who they want and who they can afford amid some concern over Financial Fair Play regulations.

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Mason Greenwood

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.