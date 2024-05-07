Fabrizio Romano clarifies statement by club president on Man United star’s transfer situation

Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has clarified a statement made by Getafe’s president about Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood being a target for Barcelona ahead of the summer.

Greenwood has been on loan from Man Utd to Getafe this season, and his impressive form in La Liga has seemingly not gone unnoticed by top clubs like Barcelona, with Joan Laporta supposedly asking about him, according to Getafe chief Angel Torres.

It seems, however, that Romano is convinced that Greenwood is not a Barca target, as per his note at the end of his post on X below, which also includes the original quote from Torres…

???????? Getafe president Ángel Torres: “No one from Atlético Madrid has asked me about Mason Greenwood. The only one who asked me about the player was Barça president Laporta”. ?? Barcelona have already ruled out the deal, Greenwood is not a target. pic.twitter.com/EFpQigHedV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 7, 2024

Greenwood certainly could be someone who’d do a job for Barcelona, though at the same time there are probably a number of clubs who would currently steer clear of signing him due to the nature of his departure from Old Trafford.

Greenwood transfer: Will anyone sign the Man United outcast?

Even if Greenwood is a top talent on his day, he’d come with a lot of baggage that most clubs may well feel they could do without, including, of course, United themselves, who suspended him after he was arrested in early 2022.

Although charges against the 22-year-old have since been dropped, the very serious nature of the allegations perhaps means we’re unlikely to ever see him in a United shirt again, so he’s surely going to be one to watch on the market this summer.

Barcelona, however, don’t seem to be in the running for the former England international’s signature, even if Laporta has supposedly shown some informal interest in the recent past.

Barca could do with making some changes to their attack this summer, and it will be interesting to see who they want and who they can afford amid some concern over Financial Fair Play regulations.