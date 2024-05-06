Fabrizio Romano reports that there will be talks soon between Barcelona chiefs and Brazilian striker Vitor Roque, following explosive quotes about the player’s future from his agent.

Andre Cury, Roque’s representative, has spoken publicly about how unhappy his client is at Barca at the moment, with the 19-year-old barely featuring in the first-team since he joined the club in January.

Cury has also been quoted as saying that Xavi is not speaking to Roque about the situation, so it seems there will now be important talks to take place to sort this all out, and it could potentially lead to a permanent transfer away from the club in the summer, according to Romano.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Romano made it clear it’s a tense situation and that there has been interest in Roque in the past, including from Manchester United…

Vitor Roque transfer: Could Man Utd come back in for young striker?

Roque was again linked with Man Utd recently by Mundo Deportivo, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, so it may be that they’re already keeping tabs on the teenager during this difficult period for him at the Nou Camp.

The Red Devils could certainly do well to strengthen their attack this summer after a difficult campaign, with neither Marcus Rashford nor Rasmus Hojlund really performing consistently enough in front of goal.

It could be that both players improve next season, but Erik ten Hag will also surely want more depth in that area of the pitch, so a young talent like Roque could be ideal to come in and give MUFC an option to rotate for the time being, with the aim of developing him as more of a long-term option.

Still, it’s also clear that Roque wants to be playing regularly at the highest level straight away, so he might feel he’d have better chances of doing that somewhere else after his struggles at Barca.