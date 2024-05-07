Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to Darwin Nunez deleting all Liverpool posts on Instagram

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez may have had Reds fans worried after deleting all photos relating to the club from his Instagram page.

However, Fabrizio Romano has played down any talk of a player’s social media activity being a major transfer indicator, with the journalist insisting that Nunez is looking forward to speaking to new manager Arne Slot soon.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano admitted it’s not looking like an easy moment for the Uruguay international in a Liverpool shirt, but that shouldn’t necessarily lead to any overreaction from fans.

Romano can’t confirm why Nunez has made the decision he has, as it seems to be a personal matter, so it will be interesting to see if we find out anything else about this in the coming weeks or months.

Darwin Nunez Instagram drama – Fabrizio Romano responds…

“A lot of fans are asking about Darwin Nunez deleting all Liverpool-related posts from his Instagram. However, these are private things, so only Darwin can clarify why he did that; for sure it’s not the best moment for him, but I’d never link social media activities with transfer market movements,” Romano said.

“It’s all quiet so far, nothing is happening and for sure Darwin is looking forward to speaking to new coach Arne Slot.”

Nunez has not had the most convincing two seasons at Anfield, so it will be interesting to see if Slot decides to stick with him as Jurgen Klopp has, or if the 24-year-old is now moved on by the new manager.

LFC fans will likely have mixed feelings about this, as Nunez has occasionally shown some real promise, even if he also has the unfortunate habit of missing some big chances and making some poor decisions at key moments.

If Nunez can fine-tune his game, he surely has what it takes to be a success at Liverpool, but it wouldn’t be too surprising if all parties increasingly felt it was unlikely to happen.