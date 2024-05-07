Atletico Madrid are reportedly looking to sign a high profile forward this summer.

Diego Simone’s side are lacking upfront, and ahead of Alvaro Morata’s suspected exit, are on the lookout for a new hitman to lead their line next season.

And according to a recent report from Fichajes, two names from the Premier League make up a three-man shortlist.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus is one option with the Brazilian struggling to cement himself as Mikel Arteta’s preferred lone hitman. Although the former Manchester City striker still has three years left on his contract, there is mounting speculation the South American could leave London later this summer.

The other name to make Simeone’s shortlist is Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez.

Although the Spaniards are only considering a loan offer for the Uruguayan, there appears to be genuine hope they can offer the struggling 24-year-old an escape from his Anfield nightmare. Despite reaching double figures in the Premier League this term, Nunez’s missed chances have seen him come under immense fire with suggestions the Reds may look to offload him as the incoming Arne Slot prepares for a mini-overhaul.

The other striking option believed to be on the Colchoneros’ shortlist is Girona forward Artem Dovbyk.