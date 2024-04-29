Exclusive: Arne Slot could be key to deciding Liverpool star’s transfer situation, says expert

Fabrizio Romano has responded to some discussion and debate about Darwin Nunez’s future at Liverpool after some continued unconvincing form from the Uruguay striker.

Nunez has 33 goals in 93 games in all competitions since joining Liverpool from Benfica last season, and it’s fair to say the 24-year-old has divided opinion during a slightly inconsistent spell at Anfield.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, however, Romano played down talk of Nunez being on his way out of Liverpool, with nothing decided yet on the South American forward.

One imagines this might be something for new Liverpool manager Arne Slot to think about, with Romano hinting that the Dutch tactician could be key to determining what happens with certain members of this squad, once he’s had a chance to assess the group of players he’s inheriting from Jurgen Klopp.

Nunez transfer: Slot key to Liverpool star’s future

Discussing the Nunez situation after his patchy performances for Liverpool, Romano said: “Darwin Nunez is another name in the spotlight as his recent form hasn’t been the best, but I can say I have zero information on Nunez possibly being someone on the move this summer, even with the new-look Liverpool board of Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes.

“I’m told nothing has been decided on Nunez, and in general it will be important to see what Arne Slot will decide once he takes over as manager and assesses the squad.

“Slot will discuss these matters with the directors in the next weeks, they have many things to discuss and decide this summer, so we can just wait. But, again, I’m told there’s nothing serious for Nunez so far, nothing decided at all.”

LFC have had a disappointing end to the season, and one imagines this might tempt Slot into making a lot of changes once he takes over as expected this summer.