Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a surprise summer swoop for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

The Spanish giants are plotting a mass clear-out in the summer with high earner and star hitman Robert Lewandowski set to be offloaded.

And when it comes to Nunez, although the Uruguayan forward is among the Reds’ top earners, his salary is still nowhere near Lewandowski’s so the South American could be a viable option.

Liverpool’s number nine has endured another hit-and-miss season. He’s netted 11 Premier League goals but has also recorded the most big chances missed.

Consequently, ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s departure at the end of the season, according to a recent report from The Sun, Liverpool will consider offers for the 24-year-old.

Unlikely to recoup the £85 million they paid Benfica for him two years ago, Liverpool must decide whether to stick or twist. Their decision could be the latter given the need to hand incoming boss Arne Slot with a sizable transfer budget ahead of the Dutchman’s first season in charge.

During his time at Anfield, Nunez, who has four years left on his contract, has scored 33 goals and registered 17 assists in 94 games in all competitions.