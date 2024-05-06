Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has deleted all Liverpool related images from his Instagram account.

The reason behind it is still not known but it could be because of the criticism he has received from fans on social media.

Nunez has been in disappointing form recently and his bad form has coincided with the club falling behind Manchester City and Arsenal in the title race.

The Reds were knocked out of the Europa League last month at the hands of Italian club Atalanta, which completely destroyed Liverpool’s season with nothing else to play for.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has not started Nunez in the last few games for the club.

The striker came off the bench in both his team’s recent matches; against West Ham United and Tottenham.

During the weekend’s victory, the forward didn’t show much and missed a couple of good chances.

It did not cost the Reds as they were comfortably winning the match at that point.

Nunez decided to take off all Liverpool related posts and images from his Instagram account.

His account is still active and has posts from his family and the Uruguayan national team, but nothing from the Premier League club.

If this is because of the abuse he has received on social media, it is actually sad to see another footballer being subjected to such hatred.

Fans have a habit of overreacting and getting emotional and sometimes, the emotions get the better of them.

Nunez hasn’t been a world beater since joining Liverpool but he has still shown his quality and goal scoring ability this season.

Liverpool signed Nunez in a big money move

In the summer of 2022, the Uruguayan international forward signed in an £85 million deal from Benfica.

In 94 games, he has scored 33 goals, but he has also wasted some excellent opportunities, raising doubts about his long-term contribution to the Merseyside team.

As per a report in The Sun, the striker is being chased by Barcelona, who are looking to replace Robert Lewandowski in the summer.