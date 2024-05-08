Arsenal midfield target is keen to play in the Premier League

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is interested in playing in the Premier League amid interest from Arsenal, according to Sport.

The Spanish midfielder has impressed the Gunners and Bayern Munich with his impressive form for the La Liga side.

Potential buyers found it hard to convince Zubimendi to leave Real Sociedad last season as he wanted to experience the adventure of playing in the Champions League with his boyhood club.

However, with the Spanish club not qualifying for the Champions League now, he is interested in a move away from the club and the opportunity to play in the Premier League excites him.

Barcelona have reportedly been linked to the 25-year-old for some time, but they are apparently unable to pay Sociedad’s €60 million non-negotiable release clause.

The Catalans see him as a long term replacement of midfield legend Sergio Busquets, who they have been unable to replace since his departure.

The player is also liked by Bayern Munich and Arsenal, but the Gunners have the upper hand because it is rumoured that he is “seduced” by the idea of joining the Premier League.

The Gunners may lose midfielders Thomas Partey and Jorginho in the summer and Zubimendi is seen as Declan Rice’s midfield partner.

Due to the uncertain future of Partey and Jorginho, the Gunners will target a midfield signing in the summer.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is an admirer of his compatriot and wants to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal would benefit from the signing of Zubimendi

The signing of Zubimendi would compliment someone like Rice in the midfield, who often goes in attack to help the frontline.

The Spaniard is known for his intelligence and his passing ability, with making recoveries and possessing an aerial threat an added bonus to his game.

Arsenal would have to beat serious competition from Bayern Munich though, who admire the midfielder and would have signed him if Xabi Alonso had accepted the offer to join them.