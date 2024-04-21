Arsenal will have to fork out €60 million to acquire the services of Real Sociedad mainstay Martin Zubimendi.

Mikel Arteta has done a great job at Arsenal so far. He has transformed the North London club into one of the best teams in the country. But, the Spanish manager is still on the lookout for ways to further bolster his squad as he looks to compete for all major titles.

The Gunners are expected to push for multiple top players in the summer and they have their eyes set on Spanish defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi. According to a report by Estadio Deportivo, the North London club will have to trigger his release clause to sign him from Real Sociedad.

Martin Zubimendi would improve Arsenal

Zubimendi has had an impressive rise at the Spanish club. He has managed to establish himself as one of the mainstays in the team and has been a consistent performer for them over the past few seasons.

His impressive performances have attracted a lot of attention. Multiple clubs from across Europe want to sign the 25-year-old but Sociedad have no intentions to negotiate his departure for a knockdown fee. His contract with them runs until the summer of 2027, as a result, the only way to prise him away from the Spanish club is by triggering his release clause worth €60 million.

The Gunners might have spent a significant fee on signing Declan Rice last summer. But, Arteta still needs further reinforcements in the centre of the park. With Jorginho not getting any younger and Thomas Partey’s future at the club uncertain, Zubimendi could be an ideal signing for them. But, it will be interesting to see if they are willing to break the bank for the Spaniard.