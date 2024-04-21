Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s update on Manchester United’s transfer plans at centre-back

Manchester United remain keen on signing a centre-back or possibly even two this summer, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Man Utd didn’t feel they had to make a big signing in central defence last summer as they had five options in that position in the form of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans.

However, the Red Devils have ended up having some awful luck with injuries this term, with Martinez barely managing to stay fit at all, while Maguire and Varane have also been in and out of the team.

Ahead of today’s FA Cup semi-final, United only have one fit centre-back in the form of Maguire, so it makes sense that this position now looks like a major concern for the club.

Still, although Romano named a few players MUFC have been scouting, he’s still not clear on who the club will end up making their priority in that area of the pitch.

Man United transfer news: Romano on Red Devils’ centre-back plans

“Staying with Man United, we know they have an injury crisis in defence, meaning Harry Maguire is their only fit centre-back option for today’s game against Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final,” Romano said.

“Of course they will be signing a new centre-back this summer, as I’ve reported since September 2023, for sure that will be one of their priorities. But in terms of names, the top target will be decided later.

“The likes of Gleison Bremer, Jean-Clair Todibo, Jarrad Branthwaite and Antonio Silva have been scouted, and it could even be that they’ll make two signings in that position, but it’s too early now to know which specific players they’ll prioritise.”