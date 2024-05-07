Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some exclusive insight into Mohammed Kudus’ situation at West Ham United amid speculation about a possible release clause in his contract and interest from other clubs after his fine form at the London Stadium this season.

Kudus joined West Ham from Ajax last summer and has made an immediate impression in the Premier League, showing that he could surely be a fine option for even bigger clubs in the near future, though it seems it’s still a bit early to be talking about that just yet.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano insisted he didn’t have any information on specific clubs eyeing up Kudus just yet, while he also couldn’t 100% confirm that the Ghana international has a release clause with the Hammers, who are seemingly trying to keep this secret for the time being.

It will be interesting to keep an eye on the Kudus situation later in the summer, but for now it’s not clear how much it could take to sign the 23-year-old, or if there’s even necessarily a long list of clubs making him a priority.

Kudus transfer update from Fabrizio Romano

“There is no indication about clubs being in the race to sign Mohammed Kudus yet, it’s still early but some sources confirm there might be a release clause into his contract – even if West Ham sources are keeping it quiet and confidential at the moment,” Romano explained.

If the clause is there and ends up being anything reasonable, there’s surely going to be a lot of interest in the weeks and months ahead, with Kudus looking like a superb talent who could flourish at a Champions League club.

In a way, it’s surprising that West Ham managed to sign him when they did, as even at Ajax he looked like someone who could quickly earn a move to one of the Premier League’s big six sides, or another major European name.