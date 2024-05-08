Real Madrid vs Bayern confirmed line-ups: Camavinga on the bench for Los Blancos

Real Madrid take on Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu knowing that Borussia Dortmund lie in wait in the Champions League final after a brilliant away performance saw off Paris Saint-Germain.

Los Blancos are the Kings of this competition and roared on by their home fans, they’ll be a tough nut to crack.

If Harry Kane and Co. are able to do just that, however, they’ll set up a repeat of the 2013 Champions League final, coincidentally also played at Wembley Stadium.

Camavinga only makes the bench for Real Madrid

On that occasion it was Bayern who were victorious thanks to a last-minute Arjen Robben goal.

If the Bavarians were able to triumph in the competition again, it would mean that Thomas Tuchel would have the unwarranted honour of managing two teams to the title (Chelsea being the other), but then being dismissed from both soon after.

That’s a long way into the future of course, and the likes of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior et al are going to take some stopping.

In many respects, the pressure is all on Carlo Ancelotti’s side as although Bayern are perfectly capable of winning, the majority of neutrals will surely plump for Madrid to go through.

Raphael Guerreiro doesn’t make the squad after injuring his ankle, and though Eric Dier was also injured against Stuttgart, the England international starts alongside Matthijs de Ligt, a player that knows all about bagging a comprehensive away victory at the famous old ground.

Ajax comprehensively outplayed Los Blancos in 2019, and de Ligt might want to draw upon his memories from that night to get him through what’s likely to be a big test for the away side.

Serge Gnabry also gets the nod as well as a start for Aleksandar Pavlovic.

Both teams have gone for strong starting XIs, and if the second leg is anything like the first, there’ll be goals and chances aplenty.

Confirmed Line-ups

Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Tchouameni; Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Mazraoui; Laimer, Gnabry; Sane, Pavlovic, Musiala; Kane.