Video: Every Real Madrid youngster wishes the first-team well ahead of UCL test

Champions League
Real Madrid certainly know how to do things on an important Champions League night.

As the first-team made their way to the team bus to take them to the Santiago Bernabeu where they’ll play Bayern Munich, all of Real’s La Fabrica academy youngsters lined the route.

Each youngster clearly wanted to wish all of the players well and it made for a remarkable visual spectacle and show of togetherness.

The first team stars looked to be enjoying the welcome too.

