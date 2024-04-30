Video: Jude Bellingham spotted trash-talking with Harry Kane before crucial moment

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid played out a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena in their Champions League semi-final first leg and Harry Kane got on the scoresheet despite some trash-talking from his England teammate Jude Bellingham.

With the match tied at 1-1, the English striker had the chance to make it 2-1 to Bayern and he did exactly that, coolly slotting the ball past Andriy Lunin in the Real Madrid goal.

Kane is known for being a lethal penalty taker and aware of this, Bellingham tried to get in his England teammate’s head by having a few words with the 30-year-old before taking his kick.

Some fans may not like the unsportsmanlike behaviour of the Madrid star, while others will appreciate the 20-year-old’s efforts to help his team.

Watch: Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham trash-talking with Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane