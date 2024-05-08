Video: “You cannot take Harry Kane off”- Owen Hargreaves can’t believe Thomas Tuchel’s substitution

Bayern Munich
Real Madrid set up a Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund after beating Bayern Munich 2-1 at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

The tie was evenly poised after the first leg finished 2-2 in Germany, and Bayern looked set to make it an all German final after Alphonso Davies fired them into lead.

However, Real Madrid found a way in this competition as they always do and two goals from substitute Joselu sent Carlo Ancelotti’s side to Wembley after a 4-3 win on aggregate.

One of the main talking points was Thomas Tuchel’s decision to substitute Harry Kane with game at 1-0 which backfired massively as Bayern ended up losing.

Speaking afterwards former Bayern player Hargreaves couldn’t understand the decision to take the England captain off.

Hargreaves described it as one of the biggest substitutions in a game of football and couldn’t understand why Tuchel made that call.

Watch: Hargreaves reaction to Kane substitution

