Watch: Yoane Wissa stuns Chelsea with spectacular overhead kick goal

Brentford have turned the game around in the second half to go 2-1 up. 

And the potential winning goal has come from Yoane Wissa who has scored a goal of the season contender.

Reguilon’s cross is headed away but Onyeka does well to keep the attack alive who flicks the ball back in.

And it was all about Wissa after that as he executed a stunning overhead kick goal, connecting with it expertly to make it 2-1.

Surely a goal of the season contender. What a finish! Watch below:

