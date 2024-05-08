Exclusive: Aston Villa face difficulty in holding onto U21 ace as Inter circle

Unai Emery and Monchi are building something special at Aston Villa, and three more points will see them qualify for the Champions League.

That would put the seal on a wonderful season for the Midlands-based side who have upset the odds under the Spaniard’s tutelage.

The team look reborn when compared with how poor they were under Steven Gerrard, and it’s a testament to Emery’s excellence that he’s got such good results from almost the same set of players.

Aston Villa U21 ace Rory Wilson wants to move away

The true test of a manager’s ability isn’t being successful with a team that’s been built by having money thrown at it left, right and centre.

It’s the development of players and youth, and the recognition of an identifiable style – all of which Emery has achieved during the short space of time he’s been at the club.

Aston Villa are now a club where players genuinely want to play, and players that are already in situ appear keen to extend their stays.

Unfortunately, the same doesn’t seem to apply to U21 ace Rory Wilson.

According to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the 18-year-old Scottish striker’s situation, his priority is not to continue at the club.

That’s despite the Villains opening talks to extend his contract until 2030.

Were he not to agree the extension, and that would appear to be the case at present, then it seems as if he’ll have no shortage of takers for his services.

CaughtOffside sources also note that European giants, Inter Milan, Bayer Leverkusen and Feyenoord are all interested in the player.

The latter may cool given that current manager, Arne Slot, will soon join Liverpool, though at a reported cost of just €270k to sign the player on a pre-contract in January 2025, the Dutch side might still want to throw their hat into the ring.

In the meantime, we can be assured that those staff at Villa who are able to influence the youngster will be in his ear until he signs on the dotted line or decides to go elsewhere.