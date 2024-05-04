£100k-per-week Villa player seeking summer exit will worry Emery

Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos is reportedly eyeing a move away from the club this summer with Italian giants AC Milan said to be interested.

Villa are having a brilliant season under Unai Emery and are within touching distance of securing a top four finish and Champions League football.

Emery’s men are currently seven points clear of Tottenham in fourth, having played a game more and have three games remaining, starting with Sunday’s trip to Brighton.

Diego Carlos to leave Aston Villa?

There have been a number of standout performers this season at Villa Park with most of the plaudits going to Ollie Watkins, Douglas Luiz and Leon Bailey, but Carlos has been a key part of the success this campaign.

The 31-year-old arrived at the club from Spanish side Seville in 2022 and has had injuries problems during his time in The Midlands, most notably a ruptured achilles tendon not long after he arrived.

When he’s been fit and available Carlos has played, and he’s made 41 appearances in all competitions, with 24 coming in the Premier League.

Villa could win the Uefa Conference League as well this season, although they will need to overturn a 4-2 deficit to Greek side Olympiakos in the second leg.

Despite the success, Carlos is believed to be considering his future at Villa Park and is reportedly eyeing a move away.

TEAMtalk claim AC Milan are interested in signing the defender, and he is believed to be one of their main targets as they look to sign a new centre back.

It’s claimed Carlos is evaluating the possible move to Milan, which would be a huge blow for Villa as they prepare to potentially embark on a Champions League campaign next season.

Villa do face the prospect of interest from big clubs for their star players in the summer, with striker Ollie Watkins linked with a move to Arsenal, and they will be desperate to keep hold of as many as possible.