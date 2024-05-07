It’s a hugely exciting time to be involved with Aston Villa, as the Midlands-based outfit look to qualify for the Champions League via their Premier League position, or at worst get into next season’s Europa League should they win the Europa Conference League this season.

The latter will be a tough ask now, as they head to Greece for the second-leg of their semi-final against Olympiacos, trailing by two goals.

One thing that can be guaranteed, however, is that Unai Emery will extract every last drop of effort from his players on Thursday night, and if it’s not to be, they still have the consolation of heading into the premier European competition for 2024/25.

Kadan Young to be loaned out by Aston Villa

One more win would guarantee them fourth spot ahead of Tottenham Hotspur who have fallen off a cliff in terms of their league form.

Though the North Londoners have a game in hand, they can only reach a maximum of 69 points. Villa are currently on 67, so three more would make them uncatchable.

Considering how poorly the team were performing under Steven Gerrard, Emery and his backroom staff have worked wonders to get the team where they are at present.

In Ollie Watkins, they have one of the form strikers in the English top-flight and a certainty to go the the European Championship with England.

Players in all positions have improved and whilst that’s hugely positive for the club, it does mean that up and coming stars might have to wait a bit longer to get a look in.

According to Football Insider, exciting 18-year-old ace, Kadan Young, is attracting a lot of interest from the Bundesliga, and given that he’s unlikely to make the Villa first-team at present, that’s a potential loan move which would benefit all parties.