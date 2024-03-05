Premier League team of the week: Arsenal, Liverpool & Man City stars dominate BBC XI

The latest Premier League team of the week from Garth Crooks is here, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City all getting players in as all three of the main title contenders won again.

Liverpool got three players in, but, somewhat surprisingly, there was only one from Arsenal despite them thrashing Sheffield United 6-0, while only Phil Foden made it in despite Manchester City’s impressive 3-1 derby victory over rivals Manchester United.

As ever, Crooks’ formation is an interesting one to try and dissect tactically, with the rather odd choice of central midfield players Tomas Soucek and Martin Odegaard both playing out wide, either as wing-backs, or possibly even as part of a front five…?

The latest Premier League team of the week in full…

Overall, it’s a very strong-looking line up, with the likes of Ollie Watkins and Micky van de Ven certainly deserving their places in the latest BBC Sport XI.

Yoane Wissa also scored one of the more memorable goals of the weekend with his superb acrobatic effort in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

