Video: “Panic stations mode” – Rio Ferdinand slams “naive” Joao Cancelo as Barcelona dumped out of the Champions League

English football pundit, Rio Ferdinand, was scathing in his post-match assessment of Joao Cancelo, after the Portuguese’s reckless challenge on Ousmane Dembele hand Paris Saint-Germain a penalty in their Champions League tie at Barcelona.

The Frenchman was going nowhere and was certainly not in a dangerous position, and yet Cancelo took it upon himself to wipe Dembele out.

It was a decision that Ferdinand described as “naive,” suggesting it’s a tackle a kid would make when in “panic stations mode.”

"João Cancelo won't want to catch Xavi's eye" ?@rioferdy5 and @petercrouch examine Cancelo's decision making in committing the foul which ultimately turned the tie in Paris Saint-Germain's favour… ?? @laura_woodsy | #UCL ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/4zngbuefc5 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 16, 2024

Pictures from TNT Sports