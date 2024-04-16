Video: “Panic stations mode” – Rio Ferdinand slams “naive” Joao Cancelo as Barcelona dumped out of the Champions League

English football pundit, Rio Ferdinand, was scathing in his post-match assessment of Joao Cancelo, after the Portuguese’s reckless challenge on Ousmane Dembele hand Paris Saint-Germain a penalty in their Champions League tie at Barcelona.

The Frenchman was going nowhere and was certainly not in a dangerous position, and yet Cancelo took it upon himself to wipe Dembele out.

It was a decision that Ferdinand described as “naive,” suggesting it’s a tackle a kid would make when in “panic stations mode.”

