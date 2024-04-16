Video: Catalogue of errors as Kylian Mbappe seals Champions League win at Barcelona for PSG

Barcelona’s defence were again at fault as Kylian Mbappe finally sentence this Champions League quarter-final tie in favour of Paris Saint-Germain.

Three times the Catalans had a chance to clear the ball, after two superb Marc-Andre ter Stegen saves, and their inability to do so ensured their own downfall.

The celebrations that greeted the French World Cup winner’s second goal of the night were extensive, with the visitors knowing that the goal was going to be enough to put them through to the semi-finals.

Kylian Mbappé scores again to send Paris Saint-Germain to the #UCL semi-final ? Comeback complete, game over for Barcelona! ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/V3nT67ELdu — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 16, 2024

KYLIAN MBAPPÉ PUTS THE TIE TO BED! ? The PSG turnaround is complete in Barcelona! pic.twitter.com/Bxq2JhLNsK — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 16, 2024

