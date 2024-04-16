Video: Catalogue of errors as Kylian Mbappe seals Champions League win at Barcelona for PSG

Champions League
Posted by

Barcelona’s defence were again at fault as Kylian Mbappe finally sentence this Champions League quarter-final tie in favour of Paris Saint-Germain.

Three times the Catalans had a chance to clear the ball, after two superb Marc-Andre ter Stegen saves, and their inability to do so ensured their own downfall.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Two goals in three minutes sees Borussia Dortmund lead in Champions League epic
“He reminds me of Thierry Henry” – Theo Walcott urges Arsenal to sign Premier League striker
Video: Xavi sent off as Barcelona’s heads go against Paris Saint-Germain

The celebrations that greeted the French World Cup winner’s second goal of the night were extensive, with the visitors knowing that the goal was going to be enough to put them through to the semi-finals.

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo

More Stories Kylian Mbappe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.