Tottenham player ratings: Maddison and Son continue to light it up for Spurs at the top of the tree

Tottenham managed to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park to maintain their spot at the top of the Premier League.

The scoring was opened when Maddison flashed a ball across the box, which was turned in by Joel Ward going down as an own goal. The second goal came from Heung-min Son, before Palace scored a consolation goal in the 94th minute.

Read on for our Tottenham player ratings, and who stood out for Spurs…

Guglielmo Vicario – 7 – Made two saves, both coming from inside the box, made one punch and one high claim. Kept a clean sheet.

Ben Davies – 6 – Davies was subbed at half time, but did make quite a few defensive actions down his left flank, making two clearances, one tackle and one block.

Micky van de Ven – 7 – His presence alone kept Spurs much more stable, using his pace and power to shut down any counter attempts. He made four clearances and two tackles.

Cristian Romero – 7.5 – The aggressive defensive partner to van de Ven, getting into the Palace attackers and not letting them settle. Completed four clearances, one block, one interception and one tackle.

Pedro Porro – 6.5 – Made a whopping six tackles defending in wide areas, and pressing high up in the right half space. Also completed five of his eight long balls.

pape s

Yves Bissouma – 7 – Played 64 minutes after returning from suspension and kept things ticking nicely for Spurs at the heart of the team. Had a 95% pass accuracy and completed three of three long balls.

Pape Matar Sarr – 7.5 – Energetic as ever in midfield, going box to box and helping Spurs both ends of the pitch. He completed three out of three long balls, completed his only dribble attempted and made five defensive actions.

Richarlison – 5.5 – Quiet game for Richarlison, only managing one key pass and one shot (off target). Subbed after 64 minutes and failed to make a big impact on the game.

James Maddison – 8.5 – Flashed a great ball across the box to force the own goal for Spurs opener, and was at the heart of everything good for Tottenham again.

Dejan Kulusevski – 5 – Very quiet game for Kulusevski along with Richarlison in those wide areas, didn’t manage any key passes, only managed one shot which was blocked and only completed one of his two dribble attempts.

Heung-min Son – 7.5 – Scored Spurs second goal to give them breathing room at an important time, and continue his hot goal scoring form. Also made one key pass and completed his only long ball attempted.

Subs: Emerson Royal 6.5, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 5, Brennan Johnson 7, Bryan Gil N/A, Rodrigo Bentancur N/A.