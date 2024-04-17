Arsenal have been monitoring Ajax wonderkid Jorrel Hato and will be understandably tempted by his versatility as either a centre-back or left-back, according to Charles Watts.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts explained that Hato is someone who could perhaps be one to watch amid some uncertainty over the future of current Gunners left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Ukraine international isn’t having the best of seasons at the Emirates Stadium, and although Watts feels the former Manchester City man has been made a bit of a scapegoat at times, he also thinks Mikel Arteta could have an important decision to make on the left-back spot this summer.

Hato only recently signed a new contract at Ajax so it remains to be seen how realistic a deal will be this year, but it seems Watts thinks he could be a good option for Arsenal, even if he also wouldn’t entirely write off Zinchenko just yet.

Hato transfer: Could Ajax wonderkid replace Zinchenko?

“Oleksandr Zinchenko has become a bit of a scapegoat this season at Arsenal. There tends to be one player who is a bit divisive within the fanbase and Zinchenko is certainly that player right now,” Watts said.

“Some of the criticism is justified, but some is a bit harsh in my opinion. When you look at what went wrong for Arsenal on Sunday for example, I’m not really sure Zinchenko was at the heart of it.”

He added: “Arteta definitely has a decision to make when it comes to Zinchenko in the summer. Arsenal have clear priorities in the summer transfer market and they are higher up the pitch than in defence, but I wouldn’t rule out a new left-back arriving.

“Whether that be a specialised left-back, or a player who can operate both as a full-back or as a centre-back remains to be seen. Arsenal have been monitoring Jorrel Hato at Ajax for example and it’s understandable to see why a player of his versatility and potential could be appealing.”