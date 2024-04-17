Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains Arsenal’s Osimhen caution and alternative transfer targets

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into Arsenal’s striker plans this summer as they seemingly lean towards signing someone like Viktor Gyokeres over Victor Osimhen.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano stated that while Arsenal appreciate Osimhen, they and other clubs seem reluctant to spend the huge sums of money required to sign the Nigeria international from Napoli this summer.

This has seemingly led the Gunners to look at someone like Sporting Lisbon front-man Gyokeres as an alternative, though there could also be others on their radar.

It’s early days yet, but it perhaps seems that Arsenal’s plans are becoming a little clearer, with Osimhen making sense as no longer being someone viewed as a realistic target or a top priority.

Arsenal leaning towards Gyokeres over Osimhen?

Discussing Arsenal’s plans for a striker this summer, Romano said: “I’ve had some fans asking me about reports in Italy suggesting that Arsenal have cooled their interest in Victor Osimhen because he could be too expensive, or that they are concerned about entering into difficult and lengthy negotiations with Napoli.

“Osimhen has always been appreciated, but many clubs are cautious now waiting to understand the salary/commission package, as there’s already a very expensive release clause to take into consideration. This is why Arsenal are looking at other strikers, including Viktor Gyokeres who remains on their shortlist.”

While many fans would surely agree that Osimhen is the more proven player at the very highest level, having shone in Serie A and even helped Napoli win the title last year, in comparison to Gyokeres, who has only really shown his best form in the Portuguese league, and was playing in the Championship with Coventry City just last season.

Gyokeres may be more of a gamble, but AFC fans will also surely appreciate that it might not be wise to blow the club’s entire budget on Osimhen either.