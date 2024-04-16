Arsenal to submit formal offer for 25-year-old valued at £86m

According to the Portuguese newspaper Jornal de Notícias, Arsenal are reportedly getting ready to make a formal bid to sign Sporting CP player Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

The 25-year-old, who moved from Coventry City to Jose Alvalade Stadium last summer, has had an incredible season with the Lions, making 43 appearances across all competitions and tallying 36 goals and 16 assists.

Under Ruben Amorim’s guidance, Sporting has been putting on a title push this season, and Gyokeres has been a key member of the Lions’ starting lineup.

Sport Witness has stated that Arsenal have expressed a strong interest in signing Gyokeres after seeing his performances this season, quoting and translating Jornal de Notícias.

According to the report, Arsenal are now aiming to reach an agreement over Gyokeres’ transfer this summer and are more likely to make an official approach to sign him.

Arsenal will have to pay a premium to sign him

Gyokeres’ current contract includes an £86 million release clause, and Sporting would be ready to demand that amount to let their star player leave the club

It has been speculated, nonetheless, that Arsenal might want to lower the asking price by including players in the deal.

The Gunners may have fierce competition from their rivals to finalize any prospective deal for him, as the report claims that Liverpool and Chelsea are also preparing a move for him.

Arteta wants to sign a striker for Arsenal

The Premier League club wants to sign a striker in the summer and they have been linked with moves for Gyokeres, Ivan Toney, Benjamin Sesko and Victor Osimhen.

Arsenal’s latest defeat against Aston Villa in the Premier League showed once again that they are lacking a top quality striker who can be decisive in such difficult games.

Mikel Arteta is satisfied with all positions in the team but he wants to add a quality attacker to the side to take the Gunners one step further.