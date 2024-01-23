Tottenham issue interesting response to first Saudi offer for important 25-year-old ace

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Ange Postecoglou looks to be building something special at White Hart Lane presently, with Tottenham well placed for a tilt at finishing in the Champions League places.

The Australian hit the ground running in his first job in the Premier League thanks to his refreshing honesty and an expansive and attacking style of play that Spurs fans haven’t seen in years.

He appears to have that gift of making everyone feel important whether or not they’re playing regularly.

That might well apply to Emerson Royal who is, effectively, the understudy to Pedro Porro at the club.

Emerson Royal in action for Tottenham

As Sky Sports note, however, he has played a crucial role for ‘Big Ange’ when Spurs have been hit with defensive issues, covering for both Cristian Romero (suspension) and Micky van de Ven (injury).

He is the subject of a bid from Al Nassr the outlet also note, and Tottenham have already issued the Saudi giants with a response.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle are considering a move for 20-year old striker, who is also a Chelsea and Man United target
£200k per week Saudi star sought by West Ham with Benrahma set to depart
Liverpool prepared to offer €45 million for 25-year-old midfield target

Given the 25-year-old’s normal role is as a second choice, the rejection of Al Nassr’s opening bid could be seen as an interesting approach from the north Londoners.

It remains to be seen if Cristiano Ronaldo’s paymasters come back in with another, better, bid and even if they do, whether Tottenham are minded to accept that one or prefer to keep Emerson as part of the squad.

More Stories Ange Postecoglou Emerson Royal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.