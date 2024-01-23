Tottenham issue interesting response to first Saudi offer for important 25-year-old ace

Ange Postecoglou looks to be building something special at White Hart Lane presently, with Tottenham well placed for a tilt at finishing in the Champions League places.

The Australian hit the ground running in his first job in the Premier League thanks to his refreshing honesty and an expansive and attacking style of play that Spurs fans haven’t seen in years.

He appears to have that gift of making everyone feel important whether or not they’re playing regularly.

That might well apply to Emerson Royal who is, effectively, the understudy to Pedro Porro at the club.

As Sky Sports note, however, he has played a crucial role for ‘Big Ange’ when Spurs have been hit with defensive issues, covering for both Cristian Romero (suspension) and Micky van de Ven (injury).

He is the subject of a bid from Al Nassr the outlet also note, and Tottenham have already issued the Saudi giants with a response.

Given the 25-year-old’s normal role is as a second choice, the rejection of Al Nassr’s opening bid could be seen as an interesting approach from the north Londoners.

It remains to be seen if Cristiano Ronaldo’s paymasters come back in with another, better, bid and even if they do, whether Tottenham are minded to accept that one or prefer to keep Emerson as part of the squad.