Tottenham star with 100 appearances will be sold this summer for £20m

Tottenham are ready to listen to offers for Emerson Royal this summer as Ange Postecoglou wants to strengthen his defence ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

This season has been a progressive one for Spurs despite their poor run of form in recent weeks but one element that has remained is their leaky defence. Postecoglou wants to address this by bringing in new players this summer with a full-back on their list of targets.

As a result, Tottenham will accept any offers of around £20m for Emerson Royal with the North London club ready to tell the full-back that he can leave at the end of the season, reports Football Insider.

The Brazilian is out of contract with the Premier League side in 2026 so it makes sense to move the player on over the summer months if he is not part of Postecoglou’s plans for next season.

Emerson has been with Tottenham since 2021 and despite making 100 appearances for the club, he has never reached the level Spurs hoped he would and his weaknesses were highlighted once again on Sunday as the defender was given a run around against Liverpool at Anfield.

Tottenham need to fix their defensive issues for the 2024/25 campaign

Ange Postecoglou’s arrival has seen exciting football return to Tottenham after years of pragmatic managers overseeing the club’s teams. Spurs have been one of the most entertaining sides to watch in the Premier League but their defence has been a weakness.

That is part down to tactics and structure and part down to personnel. Although Postecoglou is unlikely to change anything dramatically next season, better-quality players at the back will help Tottenham progress, especially when it comes to the depth of the back four as the starters are very good players.

It remains to be seen who the London outfit will bring in but it seems that they want to get rid of some players first.