Roy Keane reacts to Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal’s half-time spat

Tottenham Hotspur’s woes continued as they suffered their fourth consecutive defeat, falling 4-2 to Liverpool in a challenging Premier League encounter.

Liverpool wasted no time asserting their dominance, with Mohamed Salah breaking the deadlock with a well-placed header within the opening 15 minutes.

The goal exposed Tottenham’s defensive vulnerabilities, with makeshift left-back Emerson Royal caught off guard as Salah capitalised on his unmarked position.

The Reds maintained relentless pressure on the Spurs defence, doubling their lead when Andrew Robertson converted from close range after Salah’s initial effort was parried by Tottenham goalkeeper Vicario.

Heading into half-time trailing 2-0, Tottenham faced an uphill battle, with their defensive shortcomings laid bare.

Centre-back Cristian Romero was visibly frustrated, engaging in a heated exchange with Royal during the break, a confrontation quickly diffused by Vicario.

Roy Keane shared his thoughts on the confrontation between the Tottenham duo

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane weighed in on the halftime altercation, suggesting that while he appreciated the players’ passion, such aggression should be channelled into their defensive efforts on the pitch.

He said: “I don’t mind that kind of behaviour, but they should have that aggression in their defending.”

"I don't mind that kind of behaviour but they should have that aggression in their defending" Roy Keane comments on Emerson Royal and Cristian Romero seemingly arguing while walking off at half-time pic.twitter.com/GD6dJq7Vvs — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 5, 2024

Emerson Royal criticised for poor defender

Ange Postecoglou’s decision to deploy Royal in the left-back role due to injuries to Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies backfired, as the Brazilian struggled to contain Salah’s attacking threat throughout the match.

Salah’s resurgence posed a constant challenge for Royal, whose defensive lapses were exploited by the Egyptian forward.

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp criticised Royal’s performance, highlighting his struggles even in his natural position at right-back.

Redknapp emphasised Royal’s deficiencies in defensive duties, suggesting that his difficulties were made even worse by playing out of position on the left flank.