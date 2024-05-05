Watch: Roy Keane has made a second dig at Erling Haaland after his previous “League Two” player comments

Just a couple of weeks ago Manchester United legend Roy Keane made a public dig at Manchester City’s Erling Haaland labelling him a “League Two” standard player. And now Keane has made yet another dig at the Norwegian.

Erling Haaland scored a tremendous first half hat-trick against Wolves on Saturday, and he added a second half strike. This moved his Premier League tally to 25 goals in 28 appearances this season, adding to his 36 league goals last term.

After Manchester City’s 5-1 victory over Wolves yesterday, Haaland was asked about Keane’s recent criticism of him in which the forward brutally replied that he did not care about “that man”.

The Roy Keane and Erling Haaland feud continues

Of course, there is a feud between Keane and Alf-Inge Haaland after the former Red Devils captain changed the course of Alf-Inge’s career after a horror challenge back in a Manchester derby in 2001. Eventually he was forced to retire due to the affects of the injury.

And now it seems as though Keane has carried on this feud with Erling. After labelling him a “League Two” player, the pundit for Sky Sports has now called him a “spoilt brat”.