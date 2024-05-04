Video: Erling Haaland bags his fourth with a stunning finish

Erling Haaland continues his incredible performance, notching his fourth goal of the night against Wolves.

After scoring two penalties and a powerful header to give Manchester City a 3-0 lead, Wolves managed to pull one back early in the second half through Hwang Hee-Chan, offering a glimmer of hope for a comeback.

However, Haaland quickly dashed those hopes with a stunning strike, securing his fourth goal of the match.

Watch the goal below:

"That finish was DEVASTATING…" ? Erling Haaland scores in style as he slots away Man City's fourth goal ? pic.twitter.com/DRJvBMDSoc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 4, 2024

With this victory, Manchester City have once again closed the gap with Arsenal to just one point, and they still have one game in hand.