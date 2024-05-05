Erling Haaland delivered a stunning performance in Manchester City’s 5-1 victory over Wolves, scoring four goals and silencing critics who had questioned his form.

The Norwegian striker, who recently returned from injury, showcased his prowess with a second-half strike against Nottingham Forest and wasted no time in making an impact against Wolves.

Haaland netted a first half hat-trick, two of them being converted spot-kicks. The 23-year-old has now become one of only three players in Premier League history to score two first-half hat-tricks in the division, with his hat-trick against Wolves and his three goals scored in a 6-0 win over Nottingham Forest last season. Only Michael Owen and Andy Cole have achieved this feat.

Despite criticism from pundits like Roy Keane, who likened him to a “League Two player,” Haaland proved his doubters wrong with a dominant display. His hat-trick, including two expertly taken penalties and a superb header, demonstrated his lethal finishing ability.

Haaland responds to Roy Keane’s “League Two” criticism

Responding to Keane’s comments for the first time, Haaland’s performance spoke volumes, overshadowing any doubts about his quality. He told ViaPlay after the game: “I don’t really care that much about that man, so that’s all right.”

Keane, known for his infamous tackle on Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge Haaland, in 2001, was heavily critical on the Norwegian a couple of weeks ago, and now he may feel a bit silly he described Haaland a “League Two” player, considering he’s scored 61 goals in two Premier League seasons.

Erling Haaland’s impact on the title race is undeniable, solidifying his status as one of the Premier League’s most prolific strikers in the history of the competition.