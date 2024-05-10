Jurgen Klopp addresses Darwin Nunez future amid Liverpool exit rumours

The transfer rumours concerning Darwin Nunez’s future at Liverpool have prompted a response from Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Uruguayan forward has been the subject of criticism and abuse from Liverpool fans after his disappointing performances.

Despite scoring 18 goals this season for the Reds, Nunez has received criticism for his missed opportunities.

His inconsistent form has concerned the fans who are unhappy watching their team win only the Carabao Cup in Klopp’s farewell season.

Last week, Nunez deleted Liverpool related posts from his Instagram account, which sparked rumours of his exit from Anfield.

His cameo against Tottenham did not go down well with the fans who expressed their frustration on social media, even though the Reds won that match 4-2.

Liverpool travel to Villa Park on Monday night to face Unai Emery’s Aston Villa team.

Following the trip to Villa Park, the Reds will host Wolves which will be Klopp’s last match at the club.

The German manager was speaking to the media, as reported by the Daily Mail:

‘There is what? There is no speculation. It must be external because I don’t know about this.

‘There is no speculation right now, it’s just a situation we are in. Darwin was definitely not happy missing that chance. He is unlucky, let me say was, he was unlucky in so many situations where he is doing everything right but the ball still doesn’t go in.

‘That’s really tough for a young man. He has big expectations of himself.. There is no alternative than going through it, that’s what he’s doing right now. We try to help him with all we can but you have to go through it, everyone has to go through this.

‘How many goals did he score, he is not too bad with numbers right. Eighteen goals. They are not bad numbers! Because of his quality everyone says, “Ah, again, again!”. Nobody likes it but it’s part of a career.’

Nunez has four years left on his Liverpool contract after joining the team in June 2022 in an £85 million deal.

Nunez has been linked wit ha move away from Liverpool

However, he has been linked to a surprise departure from the club, with Barcelona reportedly showing interest.

Nunez has shown he can be valuable for Liverpool with the striker finally settling in at the club this season and showing he can score goals.

He just needs a little more consistency and that might come with a few goals but he remains a crucial asset for the Premier League club.