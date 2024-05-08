Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez previously had interest from Chelsea, but a transfer surely looks unaffordable for Barcelona this summer, according to Reds writer Neil Jones.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Jones explained that he’d ideally like to see Nunez stay at Anfield, though he could imagine the Uruguay international’s situation being one to watch for the summer.

Jones revealed Chelsea showed an interest in Nunez a year ago, making an enquiry about the 24-year-old, and it perhaps seems likely there’ll be plenty of other interested clubs if he is made available.

Nunez shone at former club Benfica, and though he’s had a bit of a mixed spell at Liverpool, he’s also shown huge potential at points.

Jones concedes that there are still ways Nunez can, and must, improve, but he also suggested he could perhaps see that happening under new incoming manager Arne Slot.

Nunez transfer: What next for Liverpool striker?

Discussing Nunez’s future, Jones said: “I’d be amazed if Barcelona were willing to pay whatever it would take to sign Darwin Nunez this summer. They have huge issues to sort out behind the scenes, without committing that sort of money to a new No.9.

“But from a Liverpool perspective, I think the Uruguayan is perhaps the most interesting case, heading into the summer window.

“I’d keep him, personally. I think he has more upside than downside going forward – 31 goal involvements this season is, well, pretty decent, right?! – and I think he has the mentality to handle both the change of manager and the criticism that has come his way in recent weeks. He misses too many chances, I know, and there are times when he has to be tidier, smarter and more switched on within games.”

He added: “But were Liverpool to look to sell, then I would expect considerable interest. Chelsea enquired about Nunez a year ago, and his reputation across Europe is still strong enough to ensure there would be clubs willing to take the plunge on him.

“He has the raw ability to be a very good centre-forward, and his ability to get himself into goalscoring positions so regularly means there will be lots of clubs and lots of coaches who will believe that they can be the one to unlock his true potential.

“Maybe Arne Slot will be that guy?”