Newastle and West Ham looking to sign 26-year-old English forward

Tammy Abraham has been linked with a move back to the Premier League at the end of the season.

West Ham United and Newcastle United are keen on signing the former Chelsea striker, as per HITC.

Roma are prepared to cash in on the player this summer and it remains to be seen whether the likes of West Ham and Newcastle are ready to pay up. The striker has a contract with the Italian club until 2026 and Chelsea have the option to bring him back to the club as well.

According to an agreement between the two clubs, Chelsea could sign him for a fee of around £30 million. It remains to be seen whether Roma are prepared to sell the player to West Ham or Newcastle for a similar price.

The Hammers need to bring in a quality striker in the summer. Michail Antonio has not been at his best for a while and Danny Ings has had his fair share of injury problems. Signing a quality striker should be a priority for the Hammers heading into the summer transfer window.

Abraham has shown his quality in England and Italy over the years. He is certainly good enough to lead the line for West Ham. The opportunity to join the London club could be an attractive proposition for the player and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can secure an agreement quickly.

Newcastle want Tammy Abraham

Meanwhile, Newcastle need more depth in the attacking areas. They have been overly dependent on Alexander Isak for goals. Although Callum Wilson is a reliable striker, his fitness issues are a concern.

Abraham could be the ideal acquisition for them and he could support Isak in the attack. Newcastle has an ambitious project and Abraham could be tempted to join them.

Both clubs have the financial resources to get the deal done and it remains to be seen where the former Chelsea striker ends up.