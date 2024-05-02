Watch: Former Chelsea striker embarrassingly misses open net from a yard out

Former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham embarrassingly missed an open goal from a yard out for Roma in their UEFA Europa League clash against Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayer Leverkusen claimed a 2-0 victory in Italy over Roma in the first leg, extending their unbeaten run to 47 games under Xabi Alonso.

Leverkusen will defend a two-goal lead over in Germany but Roma could have given themselves a lifeline in the final ten seconds of the match when former Chelsea and Aston Villa forward Tammy Abraham had a golden chance to head the ball into an empty net from a yard out. However, the 26-year-old managed to head the ball over the crossbar.

Abraham has featured just seven times this season in all competitions, earning only one start, and with finishing like that he may not get another opportunity to impress this season.