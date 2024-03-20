Chelsea eyeing surprising move for former player they sold for €43 million

Chelsea may consider making a swap deal with Roma in order to sign former player Tammy Abraham.

Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness reports that the Blues may consider making an ambitious move in which Lukaku leaves the team in order to get Abraham back to the club.

There is uncertainty around the Italian club willing to do such a deal but both the clubs are looking to find a solution as Lukaku wants to extend his stay in Rome.

Chelsea let Abraham join Roma back in 2021

After his first season, Roma’s signing of Abraham some years ago appeared to have been a success. He was signed for €43 million by the Italian giants.

Due to an ACL issue, he has been sidelined for the whole season after sustaining a serious injury. Against Sassuolo in Roma’s last match, he was back on the bench, but he did not play.

This season, Lukaku, a loanee from Chelsea, took his place.

The Belgian has adapted well to the Serie A team and is eager to stay on after the season.

The main obstacle for the Italian team is Chelsea’s financial demands for the striker, but there is a plan in the works that may work out well for everyone.

The London club are looking to get former player Abraham from Roma but it is highly unlikely that the Serie A giants will agree to such a move.

They value Abraham and want to keep him at the club, even though they would love the opportunity to sign Lukaku.

Chelsea are set to lose money on the Lukaku transfer

Although Abraham may be the attacker Chelsea need, they may not want to use the rumoured €80 million buy-back option in his Roma contract given his previous track record.

Lukaku and Chelsea both feel that Lukaku will never play for them again.

The Belgian is valued at a certain amount by the Blues, and even if they sell him for that amount, they would still lose money on the deal.

Therefore, his sale would have no effect on their financial records, which might be the reason why the concept of a swap deal has surfaced.