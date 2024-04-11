Exclusive: Pochettino’s future still in doubt as Chelsea prepare to set the table for Osimhen

Chelsea are already planning for next season, trying to anticipate market moves especially with regards to player exits in order to comply with Financial Fair Play constraints.

One of the players who will return to Chelsea, after a season on loan, but who will not stay there for long according to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the situation is Romelu Lukaku.

His experience with AS Roma will end in June, and a definitive farewell to Chelsea doesn’t seem to be so impossible now.

Chelsea could sack Pochettino this summer

The Saudi Pro League, in fact, considers him as one of the main targets for next season and has already had contact with both his entourage and with Chelsea – who do want to sell the Belgian striker permanently.

With part of the fee gained from the permanent sale of the Belgian marksman, as well as those other players leaving the project, Chelsea will try and acquire Victor Osimhen.

He’s still considered the main target to strengthen the Chelsea attack, however, PSG’s competition for the Napoli player is real and the Blues will not have much time to negotiate the deferred payment terms of the €130 million clause included in Nigerian’s contract with the Italian club.

There will also be changes in defence, given the need to replace Thiago Silva in his last season. The most followed name as a new centre-back at this point remains Ousmane Diomande.

Finally, with regards to the coach, Chelsea’s position doesn’t change: the minimum goal to confirm Pochettino as Chelsea manager is qualification for a European competition – currently only possible by winning the FA Cup.