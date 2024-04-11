Chelsea to miss out on €120m top target as European giants very close to sealing deal

Chelsea look set to miss out on their number one target Victor Osimhen as the Napoli striker is reportedly very close to sealing a move to Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Several top clubs around Europe have monitored the Nigerian ever since he fired Napoli to the Serie A title last season and although he hasn’t been as productive during the last few months, the striker is still regarded as one of the best strikers in the world.

The 25-year-old has netted 14 goals across 26 appearances in all competitions and will look to add to that throughout the remainder of the season as it looks like it will be his last in Naples.

According to Il Mattino, Osimhen looks set for a move to Paris this summer as Napoli and PSG are very close to agreeing a deal for the striker. The French giants are said to be in a rush to complete a move in order to win the race against the likes of Chelsea, with talks having already taken place with the player’s entourage.

The Ligue 1 side are ready to pay the entire sum of Osimhen’s current release clause, which is said to be at €120m and they are also keen to offer a four-year deal to the Nigerian, who will earn €13 million per season at PSG.

Chelsea to miss out on their top target Victor Osimhen

Chelsea’s main priority this summer is to bring a world-class number nine to Stamford Bridge and Osimhen was a top target, reports The Standard.

The Blues now look set to miss out on the Napoli star if the Italian report is to be believed and in general, it does not look good for the London club.

The Premier League outfit have financial issues to be wary of and are not in a position to pay the full release clause in Osimhen’s contract like PSG.

The French club are in a much healthier position to complete a deal for the striker quickly and therefore, it looks like Chelsea will miss out and have to move on to their alternative targets.