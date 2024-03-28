“No-brainer” – Chelsea urged to make surprise transfer decision that could save them £80-90m

Chelsea have problems up front this season, and former Premier League striker Darren Bent has made it clear that he thinks they’d benefit from bringing Romelu Lukaku back into the first-team fold once his loan spell at Roma comes to an end.

The Belgium international has had an up-and-down career, having struggled to break into the Chelsea team during his first spell at the club as a youngster, before bouncing back with some style during his time at Everton.

This then earned Lukaku a big move to Manchester United in 2017, but he didn’t quite live up to expectations there before once again managing to revive his career at his next club Inter Milan.

This persuaded Chelsea to bring Lukaku back for a second spell in the summer of 2021, but he again flopped and returned to Inter on loan last season, before going out on loan again this term, this time to Roma.

And in typical Lukaku style, he’s now looking back to his best with some improved form during his time at the Stadio Olimpico, with Bent suggesting that Chelsea save themselves huge money in the transfer market by giving him another chance next season.

Lukaku transfer: Should Chelsea keep instead of sell?

Discussing Lukaku’s form and his potential role at Chelsea, Bent told talkSPORT: “He’s always going to score goals. If you can get him back on a free, for me, it’s a no-brainer. But then he’s not at my football club. It’s a free, you haven’t got to buy him.

“For me, it’s a no-brainer, but I get it. Chelsea fans are probably looking back to the interview he did and how disrespectful he was to the club, and some of them just can’t let it go and I get that.

“I can see that side of the argument, but if you’re looking at buying a centre-forward for 80, 90 million and you’ve got one there on a free… and listen, the conversation has to come with him and Poch. If somehow they can fix that relationship and then save that 80, 90 million on a position they might need, it’s not the worst decision in the world.”

Chelsea fans will surely have mixed feelings about this, but there’s no doubt Lukaku is a player in form, and it’s a position the Blues need to strengthen, so could the timing finally be right for the 30-year-old to shine at Stamford Bridge?