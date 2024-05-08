Exclusive: How Liverpool transfer strategy will ensure Arne Slot isn’t like Erik ten Hag at Man Utd – expert

Liverpool FC expert Neil Jones has provided some exclusive insight into the Arne Slot appointment at Anfield, which he expects to be officially announced soon.

The Dutch tactician has impressed during his time in charge of Feyenoord and although we’ve recently seen Erik ten Hag struggle at Manchester United after also doing well in the Eredivisie with Ajax, Jones expects Slot to have a key advantage.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Jones explained that he expects Slot to fare better than Ten Hag has at Man Utd because of the smarter transfer and recruitment strategy already in place at Anfield.

One imagines it will still be a big challenge for Slot, as it would be for almost any manager, to replace the legendary and long-serving Jurgen Klopp, but it is also true that the general structure at the Merseyside club has been very solid for some time.

Slot to Liverpool can work better than Ten Hag at Man Utd, says Jones

Discussing the Slot to LFC move, Jones said: “The fact that Slot has consistently had Feyenoord in a position to compete for, and win, trophies, is big positive. He has experienced title races, he has felt that pressure, he has been to a European final and felt the weight of expectation and scrutiny. That can only be a good thing, even if the demands, expectation, scrutiny and pressure will be far greater on Merseyside than in Rotterdam.

“What should help him significantly, as opposed to say, Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, is that he is arriving into a club that has clear parameters in terms of its recruitment strategy, has a squad whose core is at the right age to develop and improve with good coaching, and which has Champions League football to look forward to.

“He has good, established executives working above him, and that should enable him to focus on what he is best at – coaching.”