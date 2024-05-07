Surprise name emerges as serious contender to replace ten Hag at Man United

Erik ten Hag must know that his number is soon to be up at Man United after an awful showing at Selhurst Park on Monday night.

The Red Devils were swept aside 4-0 by Crystal Palace and it could’ve been even worse had the Eagles not hit the woodwork late on.

The defeat was United’s 13th of a frankly awful 2023/24 season, and is believed to be the most amount of losses in a single campaign in the club’s entire history.

Gareth Southgate has emerged as Man United’s top target to replace ten Hag

Whilst change doesn’t necessarily cure all of the club’s ills, it seems clear that the Dutchman has lost the dressing room.

Despite him rather than because of him, the squad could still grab a European berth either from their Premier League finishing position or by beating rivals Man City in the FA Cup final.

Either scenario seems unlikely at this juncture but football often throws up surprises when they’re least expected.

Another surprise may occur with regards to a potential replacement for ten Hag.

A number of names have been bandied around to this point, but reliable journalist, Santi Aouna, has posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Gareth Southgate has emerged as Man United’s top target.

?EXCL: ???????? #PL | ?? Man Utd make Gareth Southgate top target as new head coach ?? Not agreed yet but situation expected to develop soon ? Ideally, MU would like to conclude a deal in the comings week to announce him after the EURO ??MU bosses are convinced that… pic.twitter.com/zGewWlww3e — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) May 7, 2024

There has been no formal announcement as yet that Southgate will leave his position as England manager regardless of how poorly or well the Three Lions do at the European Championship in Germany this summer.

However, there is a feeling that the national team are coming to the end of a cycle, and therefore Southgate himself may feel that the time is right to go back into club management.

Where better to do that than at English football’s most storied club, and with the challenge to rebuild the squad and have them back at the top table domestically and in Europe.