Arne Slot appointment could help Liverpool sign long-term target

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is leading the race to become the next manager of Liverpool.

The Reds have begun negotiations with the Dutch club and the manager. The 45-year-old is looking certain to become the next Liverpool boss, if the latest reports are to be believed.

With Slot, the Merseyside club cannot only expect attacking football, similar like they have experienced under Jurgen Klopp, but also shrewd recruitment.

According to the Express, the appointment of Slot could help Liverpool sign one of their long term transfer targets.

Signing Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners might become a possibility for Liverpool if they appoint Slot.

The Dutch midfielder made 58 appearances for Slot at AZ Alkmaar. He scored 21 goals in that period and provided seven assists.

Dutch midfielder has played under Slot in the past

Koopmeiners is familiar with Slot’s system, which might be extremely helpful when a new boss takes over.

It is believed that an offer of about £43 million should be sufficient to get Koopmeiners to sign.

Bence Bocsak on X has revealed how crucial Koopmeiners was under the management of Slot and how he could be the one player to keep an eye on as the Feyenoord boss edges closer to a move to Anfield.

The 45-year-old manager Slot played for several clubs in the Eredivisie for a long time, but his reputation has been in management.

Liverpool target has been successful in Holland

His Feyenoord team has won the Eredivisie, the KNVB Cup this season, and ended up as runners-up in the Europa Conference League in his first season at the club with 94 victories in just 146 games in all competitions.

This success has attracted interest from all around Europe.

Slot is finally about to get his wish of managing in England, having previously stated his desire to manage elsewhere having spent his whole career in Holland.

The Dutch manager is known for his attacking football that is similar to the style of current Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.