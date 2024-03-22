Liverpool keen on €70m-rated midfielder, could open talks for him next month

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners in recent weeks.

A report from Calciomercato claims that Liverpool are keen on signing him at the end of the season and he could cost around €70 million.

Liverpool have already asked for information regarding a potential move and they could look to begin negotiations when they face the Italian club in the UEFA Europa League next month.

Koopmeiners has been in impressive form this season scoring 12 goals across all competitions. H could prove to be a quality acquisition for Liverpool who will need to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park.

Liverpool want Teun Koopmeiners

Thiago Alcantara will leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires and the Spaniard will have to be replaced adequately.

The Dutch international will add goals and creativity to the Liverpool midfield. The opportunity to join a big Premier League club will be an attractive proposition for him and he will hope that Liverpool can secure an agreement with the Italian outfit.

The presence of players like Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo could also play a key role in Liverpool convincing the player like to join them. The 25-year-old midfielder could be keen on a reunion with his compatriots at the club level.

Koopmeiners is capable of operating as the central midfielder as well as an attacking midfielder. He will add control and composure in the midfield as well. However, the asking price seems quite steep and it remains to be seen with a Liverpool can convince at Atalanta to reduce their demands.

Liverpool will have to strengthen the other areas of their squad as well and they cannot afford to splash out €70 million on a midfielder.